 

FOTO "Moj život bez Ane": Snimala je proces oporavka od teške bolesti, fotke su i jezive i dirljive

Piše: M.Ra
Objavljeno prije sat vremena
ANA i Mia nisu samo ženska imena, to su odavno izrazi za anoreksiju i bulimiju, opake bolesti s kojima se bore stotine tisuća djevojaka diljem svijeta. Prema nekim podacima, u Hrvatskoj svaki tjedan jedna djevojka umre od anoreksije, a poznato je nekoliko slučajeva slavnih manekenki koje su podlegle ovoj opakoj bolesti.

Anorexia nervosa je poremećaj jedenja u središtu kojeg se nalazi preplavljujući strah od debljanja. Djevojke ne vide realan odraz u ogledalu i boje se jesti, a oporavak je težak i psihički i fizički. U naletu "slavljenja ljepote u svim oblicima" na Instagramu djevojka koja se izborila s anoreksijom prava je inspiracija i utjeha svim curama koje se bore s ovom opakom bolešću.

 

Ok so this post terrifies me but I've really been wondering how I made it out of this alive. Because really the odds where all against me. I've come so far in such a short time but I've still got a long way to go! The picture on the left was taken January this year. I was in a hospital bed, confined to a wheelchair, with a tube providing my nutrients and fluids. But I wasn't ok with this, I didn't believe I needed it. I was so ill but just couldn't see it. I would lock myself in the bathroom to exercise of get rid of the little nutrients I was getting. I would pull my tube out and sabotage my feed in any way I could. I would do ANYTHING to be smaller. This ended in a section and a long inpatient stay, I'd lost the will to live. I DON'T tell you about this to leave you shocked. And I definitely am not saying that you have to look like the picture on the left or go through ANY of these things for your struggles to be valid!!! You really don't! Your struggles are valid and important NO MATTER WHAT SIZE YOU ARE!!!! And no matter what your going through! Eating disorders are horrible and life destroying. But I'm telling you about my journey hoping you'll take away one thing, that if I can get from the fragile broken girl who had completely given up to the girl you see today tummy love embracing the squidge and learning to love myself.... ANYONE CAN DO IT!!! Including you!! You can get through this hell. You can embrace your body! You can take control of your life! And if you can't see that right now, I sure can! You can rise above this and tackle your demons and I'll be here every step of the way!!!! Keep going my darlings! We can do this💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #positivebeatsperfect Thank you to my inspirations for helping me get this far! @selfloveclubb @selfloveliv @bodyposipanda @kellyufit @omgkenzieee @lovemymiddle @nourishandeat @mindsetforlifeltd @chooselifewarrior @goofy_ginger 💕💕💕

Objavu dijeli Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

Connie Inglis se s anoreksijom borila od 10. godine. Bila je stravično mršava, odbijala je jesti, a u bolnici je završila 2016. godine jer je s 20 godina imala težinu djeteta od pet godina. 

 

Having a difficult day today, I wore this dress all day even though it shows my body shape and makes me really self conscious- proving to myself I can and everything will be ok!After having anorexia around constantly for the last 9 years it feels like I'm always either loosing or restoring weight, but now I'm in maintenance. I want to be better! Anorexia has taken so much away from me and I'm finally starting to realise that there are so many incredible things you can get out of life! I've had a little taste now and I want MORE!! I want happiness. I want health. And I want to accept myself for who I am! It's just such a hell of a battle getting ana to shut up and leave me alone! There's a little voice in my head telling me that I don't deserve this.. I don't deserve to be better or happy, I deserve to suffer through this. That I shouldn't be doing all these things against it. I'm trying to push it away but it's putting up the strongest fight I've ever experienced! I feel like I'm trying to tear out my heart. But I'm still fighting! I keep going for my #freedom and my #happiness and my #edfamiliy you all give me the confidence that it's possible to stand up to this bitch and finally get through this! Hope your all doing well in your #recovery #eatingdisorder #prorecovery #fuckana #edarmy #togetherwecan #edworrior #anawho #depressing #mentalhealth #healthy #strongnotskinny #eattobeat #keepgoing #positivevibes #getthroughit #dress #pinkhair #icandothis

Objavu dijeli Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

Onda je krenuo oporavak. Connie je nakon bolničkog liječenja počela jesti. Kasnije i uživati u hrani. Nakon toga uživati i u životu. Danas je na njoj očit i fizički i psihički oporavak, a na Instagramu je prati gotovo 100 tisuća ljudi, od kojih se mnogi bore s nekom vrstom mentalne bolesti. 

Iako njezino tijelo i dalje nije savršeno, ona je napokon zdrava, sretna i zadovoljna sobom.

 

A lot of people have asking me how I did it. How I recovered so fast... the truth is, I didn't. An eating disorder is deceptive and horrible. It lures you in and makes you believe that you'd be nothing without it, you wouldn't survive without it. I used to believe my ed was my best friend but all it ever wanted to do was kill me. In the picture on the left I was 13 and had already been struggling for a long time. 💜 There are 8 years between these photos and in that time I have weight restored and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was horrible and unworthy of happiness. I have hated my body. I have starved it, I have hurt it, I have left unmeasurable damage. THIS IS NOT MY LIFE ANYMORE!! After 10 years I finally decided I loved my family and friends more than my illness. I decided that I wasn't to blame for everything that had happened. I decided that I deserved to be happy!!! So I finally let go... 💜 If your still struggling I am with you every step of the way. If you've been going through this for lifetimes and feel useless when you see others getting better, I completely understand. If you feel like your Ed is still taking care of you, I understand but I promise there are better things out there!!! If your not taken seriously because you don't fit into the typical anorexia box, your struggles are worthy and you deserve to be helped!!! If your turned away because of you weight, skin colour or gender, FIGHT LIKE HELL!! You deserve to be heard!!! 💜 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles!! Everyone's struggles are valid!! But I want you to know that it is possible!! Yes I still have bad days. I still struggle but I'm stronger now and know that I deserve to be happy! Keep going, it's going to be the hardest thing you ever do but it's so worth it! Fight like hell and I'll be fighting with you!! #positivebeatsperfect

Objavu dijeli Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

In both of these photographs I am the same weight. I am a 'healthy' bmi. So if we're going with what the media tells us about anorexia, this means I wasn't fighting a daily battle in either of these pictures... right? Wrong! 🌸 In the picture on the left I'm 13. I was weight restored still on an ng. But even at a bmi of 20 the thoughts still plagued me. I still couldn't eat. But I'd look just fine without the tube right? 🌸 The picture on the right was taken a couple of months ago. I'm exactly the same weight as the first picture but I'm at home, in recovery and managing to fight the majority of the thoughts that come along. 🌸 My point is that you don't have to be stick thin to be suffering. You don't have to be on the verge of death to be in pain. Your bmi means NOTHING when an eating disorders involving. If need help, it doesn't matter what you weigh, it doesn't matter what you look like. You should never be turned away because you don't fit into the 'typical' anorexia box. You should never feel like you aren't sick enough. You should never be made to feel like your illness isn't 'as bad' as someone else's. 🌸 If anyone is struggling, I'm with you every step of the way. If your fighting and screaming but nobody hears you, I'm here to listen. If someone tells you you can't have an eating disorder because your 'not thin enough' tell them to go f**k themselves because they don't have a clue! 🌸 Everyone deserves help. Everyone deserves for there struggles to be herd. Eating disorders do not discriminate. Bmi doesn't define you. You are never alone💜💜💜 #positivebeatsperfect

Objavu dijeli Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

 

TW - eating disorders. 💜 NYE 2015 I was emergency admitted to hospital. Anorexia was killing me. I felt alone even when surrounded by my friends and family. I was confused, still not believing I was ill. I was terrified. Not of dying.... but eating 😥 I had completely given up. - 💜 This is my most prominent memory of new year. - 💜 I have been through so much in the last 2 years. Dragging myself up from a lower point than I’d have thought possible. Fighting even on days I felt like I was dying inside. But I’ve done it! I’m here! I’m alive against all odds! I beat ana!!! (She still try’s but honestly she can F off 😉) - 💜 The last few days have been really hard. All of this consuming me even while surrounded by the people I love. So I’ve just been constantly wearing this amazing top from @selfloveshopp to remind me that I’m a bad ass bitch! I beat anorexia and will continue to concur all even through this diet culture bull shit that is January!!!!!!! - 💜 This year I will survive This year I will not give in This year I will be FABULOUS! #byebyeana 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Objavu dijeli Connie💜🦄Positive.beats.perfect (@my_life_without_ana)

