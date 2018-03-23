Halle Berry dobre vijesti proslavila seksi fotkom s dekolteom u prvom planu

Foto: Instagram
HALLE BERRY priključila se postavi akcijskog trilera John Wick, u čijem će trećem nastavku glumiti, a o svemu tome izvijestila je svoje fanove i pratitelje na Instagramu, i to golišavom fotografijom.
51-godišnja glumica pridružila se tako, među ostalima, Keanuu Reevesu i Anjelici Huston, a u trećem filmu iz akcijske franšize glumit će Sofiju, ubojicu iz podzemlja. No The Hollywood Reporter tvrdi da njezin lik ipak neće biti negativac.
Bilo kako bilo, atraktivna glumica vijest je proslavila na Instagramu. "Ja sam Sofia", napisala je uz fotografiju za koju je dobila više od 190 tisuća lajkova.
Film bi trebao izaći u svibnju 2019. godine.
U međuvremenu uživajte u ponekoj fotografiji s Instagrama lijepe oskarovke.
Summer is coming so this #FitnessFriday let’s go there and talk beach bodies! For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body! No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win! For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work. If you’ve just started your fitness journey or if you’ve been working out and you’re not quite where you want to be yet, don’t beat yourself up, just stay the course. Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the “baddest” on the beach this summer. Take pics of your transformation as I’ll be having an #HBBEACHBODY contest over the summer and the winner will be flown to LA to work-out with us! On my IG Stories you can find a few exercises to help you along the way. Strong abdominal and chest muscles are important to achieve good posture which is key to looking good in a swim suit. And let’s not forget the butt! The first exercise is called Crazy 8. All you need is a ball. You do 8 push-ups over the ball, then jump as high as you can, then immediately do 8 squats forcing your butt to touch the ball each time. Next time you do 7, 6, 5...and so on all they way down to 1. Do this for 3 sets. Then get a partner and do a Buddy Back to Back. Do 20 reps for 3 sets. Finish with the fly swatter. All you need is a towel. Do 40 swats for 3 reps. Good luck! 💪🏽❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
A post shared by
Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:41am PDT
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy 💪🏽❤️
A post shared by
Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:06am PDT