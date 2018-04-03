 

Mini Me preminuo s 49 godina

KLJUČNI PODACI
  • Verne Troyer preminuo je s 49 godina
  • Najpoznatiji je bio po ulogama u filmovima o Austinu Powersu
Piše: S.V.
Objavljeno prije 2 sata
Smanji veli�inu slova Tekst Pove�aj veli�inu slova

Foto: Press

GLUMAC i komičar Verne Troyer preminuo je s 49 godina, piše TMZ.

Glumac najpoznatiji po ulozi u filmovima o Austinu Powersu, početkom mjeseca iznenada je završio u bolnici, a njegova obitelj priopćenjem je potvrdila da je u subotu tijekom dana umro.

 

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

TEKST SE NASTAVLJA ISPOD OGLASA

Verne Troyer godinama prije smrti borio se s ovisnošću o alkoholu i s depresijom.

U bolnicu je navodno primljen nakon trovanja alkoholom, no to nije službeno potvrđeno. Zasad nije poznato od čega je preminuo.

Komentari
Komentari na forumu objavljuju se u realnom vremenu i Index.hr ne može se smatrati odgovornim za izrečeno. Zabranjeno je vrijeđanje, psovanje i klevetanje. Upisi s takvim sadržajem bit će izbrisani, a njihovi autori prijavljeni nadležnim službama.
Vezano
Vijesti  |  Tagovi
  • Nema vezanih vijesti

Lajk

Njegova paprika se prodaje najviše, a kada vidite opis, shvatit ćete zašto
Njegova paprika se prodaje najviše, a kada vidite opis, shvatit ćete zašto
Najpopularnije
Danas  |  Jučer  |  Tjedan
Najnovije
 
 
 
 
 
© 2018 Index Promocija d.o.o.
Reklamirajte se na Indexu   |  Kontakt   |   Impressum   |   Uvjeti korištenja

Podržite jedini hrvatski neovisni medij.
Molimo vas, ugasite AdBlock na Indexu.

U proteklih 15 godina Index.hr je pisao o Sanaderu dok su drugi mediji šutjeli. Pisali smo o Todoriću i Mamiću dok su im se drugi uvlačili u guzicu. Otkrili smo Linića i za to platili visoku cijenu. Index vam je pri tom potpuno besplatan.

Podržite jedini hrvatski neovisni medij gašenjem AdBlocka na Indexu te šeranjem naših članaka.

Hvala,


i redakcija Indexa
SAZNAJTE KAKO UGASITI ADBLOCK NA INDEXU