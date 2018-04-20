Tinejdžerica pozvala The Rocka na maturalni ples, ljudi ne mogu vjerovati što je on napravio

Foto: Instagram
DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON imao je najbolji odgovor kad ga je jedna tinejdžerica pozvala na maturalni ples.
U snimci koju je objavila na Twitteru, Katie Kelzenberg iz Minnesote pitala je The Rocka hoće li s njom na maturalni ples, a nekoliko dana kasnije dobila je i odgovor i to dok je bila na nastavi, preko razglasa.
"Sigurno se pitate što The Rock radi na razglasu? Pa, šaljem poruku vrlo posebnoj mladoj dami, a njezino ime je gospođica Katie Kelzenberg", začulo se, a tinejdžerica nije mogla vjerovati čemu svjedoči.
Iako je The Rock djevojci objasnio kako ne može doći na maturalnu zabavu jer će biti na Havajima gdje snima svoj novi film, Jungle Cruise, to ga nije spriječilo da joj pripremi iznenađenje života. Naime, glumac je unajmio lokalno kino "da Katie i njezina najbliža 232 prijatelja i obitelj mogu uživati u posebnoj projekciji filma Rampage".
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍
A post shared by
therock (@therock) on Apr 20, 2018 at 6:39am PDT
"I sve besplatne kokice, slatkiši i sokovi koje školarci mogu konzumirati. Tvoj novac nije dobar, Katie, sve je na račun ujka D.J.-a", napisao je na Instagramu, a mnogi su ga prozvali legendom.
"Nisam mogla vjerovati. Toliko sam bila uzbuđena", rekla je tinejdžerica za Pioneer Press. "Samo razmišljam o tome kako me vidio i kako zna tko sam. Sviđa mi se to što komunicira s fanovima toliko dobro. Utroši vrijeme iz svog dana da se poveže s njima", dodala je.