NAPAD NOŽEM U PARIZU Jedna osoba ubijena, pet ranjeno. Ubijen i napadač

Screenshot: Twitter



JEDNA osoba je ubijena, a pet ih je ranjeno u napadu nožem u Parizu, javlja BBC. Napadača, koji još nije identificiran, ubila je policija. Dvije ozlijeđene osobe imaju ozljede opasne po život.





TEKST SE NASTAVLJA ISPOD OGLASA

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb