#EthanHawke, four-time #Oscar nominee, is set to #NikolaTesla in the upcoming #biopic. #Hawke, 47, will reunite with #MichaelAlmereyda ( #Cymbeline , #MarjoriePrime ) who is directing and producing the biopic about the electricity #pioneer. Tap the link 🔗 in bio to read more about the news. @7watchlist

TEKST SE NASTAVLJA ISPOD OGLASA