Marko Grubnić rasplakao Maju Šuput

Friendship is not phrase written on a piece of paper, because paper can be torn. It is neither something that can be written on a rock, for even a rock can be broken. But it is written on the heart of a person, and it stays there forever. Sweetheart, you are the embodiment of good virtues and a shining example to others. I cannot imagine a world without you by my side. Thank you for some of the best memories in my life. I will always be there with you by your side @majasuput 💞 Such enjoyment and fun on a shoot today, makes me look forward to all the future project that are still ahead of us... 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

A post shared by Marko Grubnic (@markogrubnic) on May 2, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT